Tyler Cameron Spent the Night at Bachelorette Hannah Brown's House

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 1:01 PM

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

ABC/Mark Bourdillon

 Hannah Brown's journey to find love has taken her home with Tyler Cameron

It's no secret at this point that ABC's season 15 Bachelorette is still one after breaking off her engagement to Jedd Wyatt in the finale following a shocking discovery. "I am not with Jed anymore," Hannah confirmed to Chris Harrisonin the season finale. "The engagement is over. We are not together. That's not what I said yes to...When I said those things, the things I said to him on my engagement day, I thought that was my day. I feel like that was taken from me... It's been really hard to grapple with that, but I know that what I got is not what I ever wanted for a life partner, love that's not built on a foundation of truth and honesty." She was referencing the breaking news that Wyatt allegedly had not broken up with a woman he was dating back home before leaving for the show. He claimed it was "not an exclusive thing."

With Jedd officially out of the picture, she stunned the audience by asking runner-up Tyler out for a drink. "I would love to. Just tell me when, I'm there," he responded. Well, that time is now. 

The Bachelorette Ends With an Engagement & Breakup!

According to a source, Hannah invited Tyler over and he ended up spending the night. "Tyler got to Hannah's place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in," a source said of Thursday night. "He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together."

Hannah Brown, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron

ABC

While we'll just have to stay tuned on what happens next with these two, allow us to remind you what Jedd had to say about Hannah's date request. 

"Her happiness is my best interest," he told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. "I want her to be happy and Tyler's one of my friends. He's a great guy and if that's what it's supposed to be then I support that."

