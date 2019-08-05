Where Tyler Cameron Stands With Hannah Brown Amid Gigi Hadid Romance

Sparks appear to be flying between Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron.

The supermodel and the former Bachelorette contestant, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season, were spotted spending time together in New York City on Sunday. And it sounds like the drinks date went well, because a source tells E! News that Hadid and Cameron have both "made it clear" that they are interested in each other.

"Tyler and Gigi actually have a few mutual friends in the modeling industry, but met on Instagram. She knew of him before he got any wind of fame from the Bachelorette," the insider shares with E! News. "Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler. They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."