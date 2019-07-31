Tyler Cameron is speaking out following the MOST dramatic Bachelorette finale in history!

On Tuesday, viewers watched Hannah Brown get engaged and later split with contestant Jed Wyatt amid allegations involving his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. After calling off her engagement with Jed, Hannah reunited with runner-up Tyler on After the Final Rose, where she boldly asked him to grab a drink, and he agreed!

So, now that the show is over, Tyler is reflecting on his Bachelorette journey in a message to Hannah.

"Dear HB, What a ride... I'll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish," Tyler wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together."