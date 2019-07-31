by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 9:24 AM
Tyler Cameron is speaking out following the MOST dramatic Bachelorette finale in history!
On Tuesday, viewers watched Hannah Brown get engaged and later split with contestant Jed Wyatt amid allegations involving his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. After calling off her engagement with Jed, Hannah reunited with runner-up Tyler on After the Final Rose, where she boldly asked him to grab a drink, and he agreed!
So, now that the show is over, Tyler is reflecting on his Bachelorette journey in a message to Hannah.
"Dear HB, What a ride... I'll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish," Tyler wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together."
"You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man," Tyler continued. "I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you."
The fan favorite contestant concluded his post by writing, "As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. Forever your biggest fan, TC."
John Fleenor via Getty Images)
Following his appearance on After the Final Rose, Tyler sat down with former Bachelor star Nick Viall to talk more about his journey and his potential future with Hannah.
"We went through a whole lot together. That was a crazy journey to share that experience with somebody," Tyler shared on Nick's Viall Files podcast, released on Wednesday. "I value and cherish our relationship and our friendship and that's something I don't want to cut off cold turkey just because it didn't work out. That's someone who I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens."
"I'm excited to have a drink with her and just talk," Tyler told Nick. "You know, it's been months and, you know, just take it one day at a time."
Tyler added, "I think we have a great relationship and a great friendship and it doesn't need to be cut off just because it didn't work out."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?