The one where we're extremely jealous we didn't get an invite...

Friends co-stars and real-life BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox—Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Monica Geller, if you prefer—celebrated a girls' night on Sunday and gifted us with the selfies to prove it. "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox captioned a goofy shot of the trio. "#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight." Kudrow, for her part, posted a similar picture, writing, "Halfway there... #girlsnight #?"

The caption, of course, was hinting at a possible Friends reboot. After all, add in castmates Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmerand we have a full-fledged reunion.

Alas, they don't know that we know they know we know...it's likely just a tease. (We're trying not to get our hopes up here!) Though Aniston recently said she's open to bringing back the '90s sitcom—"The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I'm sure," she admitted. "Listen, anything can happen."—the actress later pivoted away from that idea.