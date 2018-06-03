Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 12:39 PM
Getty Images
This is the One Where Jennifer Aniston and Courteney CoxGot Us All Nostalgic Again.
The 49-year-old and 53-year-old Friends alumni are friends in real life and meet up occasionally. On Saturday, they got glammed up and attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu. Aniston wore a black double breasted billowy pantsuit and Cox sported an equally chic outfit made up of black silk pants and a white shirt, complete with a black tie draped loosely around her neck. Both carried sparkling purses.
Last month, the two were photographed on a night out with Ellen DeGeneres. A month earlier, Cox threw Aniston a birthday party.
Getty Images
In March, Cox revealed that she, Aniston and fellow Friends actress Lisa Kudroware in an ongoing group text.
Friends aired for 10 seasons until 2004 and other former cast members have also reunited periodically since then.
In 2016, Cox, Kudrow, Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reunited for an NBC special honoring Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry, who was doing a play in London at the time, appeared in a videotaped message.
