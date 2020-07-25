How Taylor Swift's Love Story With Joe Alwyn Reached Its Happily Ever After

In the end it wasn't at all like how she once imagined it in verse.

Taylor Swift's romance with Joe Alwyn didn't involve warring families, a disapproving father or a love that was particularly difficult (though it was very much re-eal).

Still the fact that this particular love story came at a time when the singer absolutely didn't expect it—while she was shouldering some of the worst headlines of her career—makes it as close to a fairytale as you're likely to come across in real life.

At this point, the avowed lover of romance has come to expect the unexpected. Take 2020, for instance. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening," she shared in a Thursday morning post, "but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen."

Enter: Folklore, her eighth studio album, a follow-up to 2019's Lover, written entirely in quarantine. And, amongst the 16 tracks is the notable "Invisible String" that has Swift marveling about the machinations at work to tie her to a boy who once worked at a yogurt shop.