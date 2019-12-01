Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Celebrate Thanksgiving Together in London

Looks like Taylor Swiftis shaking off the last couple of weeks and spending time with her loved ones.

From recently delivering one hell of a performance at the 2019 American Music Awards to dealing with the scooter braun dilemma in regards to her music, Swift has been pulled in all sorts of directions lately.

In case you missed it, the 29-year-old pop superstar was honored as the Artist of the Decade during the AMAs and performed a medley of her hit songs but before taking the stage, Swift was continually dealing with the battle over the rights to her music.

But for the Thanksgiving holiday, it looks as though Swift is taking a step back to spend some much needed time with her friends and her beau, Joe Alwyn.

As you may recall, Swift and Alwyn have been dating for about three years now but have continued to keep their relationship private and under wraps. An E! News source shared that this Thanksgiving, Swift traveled to London to spend the holiday with the 28-year-old actor.

"She arrived on Thursday from New York and is spending the weekend there," the source added.