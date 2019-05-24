Taylor Swift Enjoys Romantic Outing With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn In Paris

Best Image / BACKGRID
You can't spell "romance" without "me!"
Taylor Swift and her British actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were spotted holding hands and enjoying their time together in Paris, France. It's not called the City of Love for nothin'!
Onlookers caught the two superstars spending time at a local café, strolling around the city's streets and admiring the architecture on Friday morning. According to an eyewitness, the pair kept things very low-key (and romantic!) during their outing. In fact, they sported baseball caps and dark sunnies to look more incognito, the source pointed out.
"Taylor has been working in Europe the last few days and she and Joe arrived to Paris late Thursday," a source told E! News. "They will be spending the weekend in the City of Love where she's appearing on The Voice."
The insider continued, "On Friday morning they had a leisurely breakfast at Café de Flore. They sat inside and sipped on coffees. They seemed very comfortable together, just talking and people watching."
After coffee, the two "walked around the streets of Beaubourg [and] held hands and stopped to have some water," according to the insider.
During their outing, the insider said they looked "excited to be in Paris and were taking in the sites and architecture."
"They enjoyed a nice walk on a crowded street where they could mix-in with the locals and not be bothered," the source shared. "They were then picked up by a car and taken back to their hotel."
In addition to appearing on The Voice and hanging with her 28-year-old boo thang, Swift was a guest on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show. The "ME!" star performed on the talk show and joined in on the fun with Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.
"Feeling pretty lucky that I got to be a guest on the same night as @sophiet, Michael Fassbender, @Jessicachastainand @Jamesmcavoyrealdeal- They were all so sweet, now I want to just walk around yelling GO SEE DARK PHOENIX," the 29-year-old star captioned her Instagram post.