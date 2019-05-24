Taylor Swift Enjoys Romantic Outing With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn In Paris

You can't spell "romance" without "me!"

Taylor Swift and her British actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were spotted holding hands and enjoying their time together in Paris, France. It's not called the City of Love for nothin'!

Onlookers caught the two superstars spending time at a local café, strolling around the city's streets and admiring the architecture on Friday morning. According to an eyewitness, the pair kept things very low-key (and romantic!) during their outing. In fact, they sported baseball caps and dark sunnies to look more incognito, the source pointed out.

"Taylor has been working in Europe the last few days and she and Joe arrived to Paris late Thursday," a source told E! News. "They will be spending the weekend in the City of Love where she's appearing on The Voice."

The insider continued, "On Friday morning they had a leisurely breakfast at Café de Flore. They sat inside and sipped on coffees. They seemed very comfortable together, just talking and people watching."