Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Romantic Dinner Date in London

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 11:40 AM
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn enjoyed a romantic dinner date night in London on Wednesday.
The "Delicate" singer and actor dined at the award-winning British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden. An insider told E! News the couple arrived at the restaurant around 8:00 p.m. with Swift's security in tow.
"She held hands with Joe as they walked in," the source said. "They were seated in a private section of the restaurant where they talked intimately and closely over their meal."
As for what they ordered, the source said the two lovebirds opted for fillet steaks with sides of spinach and macaroni and cheese. They also toasted with wine and "seemed to thoroughly enjoy the meal."
"Taylor was all smiles and looked lovingly across the table at Joe," the insider said. "They seemed excited to be together and like they had lots to catch up on. They shared their main course and took their time talking and enjoying the evening."
Still, the Grammy winner and her beau made sure to leave room for dessert. After finishing their main course, the two ordered panna cotta.
"They lingered over their dessert and talked quietly together," the source said. "They seemed very much in love and that they were excited to have a date night."
After the two-and-a-half hour dinner, the couple left the restaurant hand-in-hand and headed to a car.
Swift wore an off-the-shoulder green dress for the occasion, which she accessorized with a black belt and purse. She also wore her necklace containing Alwyn's initial.
Both stars have been busy with work. Swift is in the middle of her Reputation Tour, and Alwyn is set to appear in Mary Queen of Scots. The movie, which also stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, hits theaters this December. However, the couple still makes time to see each other. In addition to their dinner date on Sunday, the two enjoyed a getaway to Turks and Caicos in July. Alwyn has also attended a few of Swift's shows.
However, the duo generally tries to keep their romance away from the public eye.
"Being low-key and staying out of the spotlight has really helped their relationship," another insider told E! News in December. "It's made things more special and sacred."
