Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Simple Life in London

You know she loves a London boy.

Taylor Swift has been spending "a lot of down time" overseas with her British beau Joe Alwyn. The celebs, who have been dating for three years now, recently celebrated Thanksgiving together in London alongside their loved ones. And now, a source is giving E! News a glimpse into the "Lover" singer's life in the English city with her longtime love.

"Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn't go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub," the insider tells E! News. "They spend a lot of time with Joe's family and friends. All weekend they had people come over or they went to family members homes."

The source adds that Swift and Alwyn are "close with Joe's parents and brothers" and "like to see them" often.

"There's nothing really exciting or big happening," the insider shares. "They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends."