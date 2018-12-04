Babies and Weddings and Separations, Oh My! Inside the Year All the Royals Tried to Outdo Each Other

The year 2018 started on the highest of notes for the royal family with everyone still joyously raving about the appearance of the so-called Fab Four at Christmas morning service. Meghan Markle taking her place alongside brand new fiancé Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton—and in a stylish fascinator no less—was a welcome sight for royal watchers everywhere.

Even better was when Harry confirmed, in a BBC Radio 4's Today program two days later that his bride-to-be had nailed her Christmas at Sandringham debut. "It was fantastic. She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there," Harry raved. "[With] the family part of Christmas, there's always that work element as well and I think together, we had an amazing time, we had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids."

There was even more to celebrate weeks later. Come Jan. 22, Princess Eugenie was announcing there would be another wedding at Windsor Castle, her boyfriend of eight years, Casamigos Tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank proposing as the sun set in front of a Nicaraguan volcano.