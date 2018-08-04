Meghan Markle celebrates her 37th birthday on Saturday and her estranged and outspoken half-sister Samantha Markle marked the occasion early with some shade, comparing her to Disney's 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

The 53-year-old took to her private Twitter to rant about the Duchess of Sussex and urge her to send her own birthday wishes to their father, Thomas Markle, who turned 74 two weeks ago. He has recently complained in the press about how Meghan and Kensington Palace have recently severed ties with him and has also expressed concern over her public royal appearances.

"Happy Birthday Meg! It would be so lovely and appropriate of you to send DAD a BELATED birthday card for his July 18th [cake emoji] @KensingtonRoyal Cheers!" Samantha tweeted on Friday, according to a screenshot published by The Daily Mail.

Earlier on Friday, Samantha shared an Elle article that said Meghan and Harry "are rumored to be taking a step away from the media spotlight," writing, "OK so Cruella Deville is retreating LOL...Let me know how that works out for you [sic],'" as seen in a screenshot posted by The Evening Standard.

In another tweet, she called Meghan, "Witchy Poo."

Samantha had slammed Meghan last month as well, tweeting, "How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal."

She also made a public plea for Meghan to reunite with their dad, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "He's very worried about her given the distance and the inability to have live communication, so he just needs to know that she's well, she's happy, she's OK and to touch bases, so I hope they get to do that soon."