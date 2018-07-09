Prince Louis' Christening: Photos, Videos and Details on His Baptism

God has blessed Prince Louis!

The 11-week-old royal baby, who has not been seen in public since his birth on Apr. 23, was christened Monday at The Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace. In addition to his immediate family—Prince William, 36, Kate Middleton, 36, Prince George, 4 and Princess Charlotte, 3—attendees included Prince Charles, 69, Camilla Parker-Bowles, 70, Prince Harry, 33, Meghan Markle, 36, Michael Middleton, 69, Carole Middleton, 63, Pippa Middleton, 34, James Matthews, 42, and James Middleton, 31; Queen Elizabeth II, 92, and Prince Philip, 97, were M.I.A. Earlier, Kensington Palace named all six of Louis' godparents: Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Robert Carter, Laura Meade, Lucy Middleton, Guy Pelly and Nicholas van Cutsem.

(Fun fact: The Chapel Royal is the same venue where Meghan was baptized in March.)

Louis' royal christening robe was made by Angela Kelly, The Queen's dressmaker. To preserve the original garment, made in 1841, Kelly was commissioned to create a hand-made replica, using fine Honiton lace lined with white satin. Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, James, Viscount Severn, was the first member of the royal family to wear the replica at his christening in 2008. Louis' elder siblings wore the same christening robe for their baptisms, held in 2013 and 2015.