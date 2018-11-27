5 Major Questions We Want Answered From Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries Docu-Series

1. Will it only feature moments and clips from the Dangerous Woman tour?: This seems like an obvious question, but the answer may not be so black-and-white.

A lot has changed for Grande in the past year. Like, a lot. There was her whirlwind romance to Pete Davidson starting in the summer, which turned into a short-lived engagement. After all, one of Davidson's first forms of (very) public displays of affection for Grande was getting a Dangerous Woman mask tattoo behind his ear.

However, that relationship ended on October 14 and they both have moved on with their lives and professional ventures. Davidson's tattoo has since been covered up (as have others).

Sweetener was released in August 2018, so will we see anything from the creation of that album?

2. How in-depth will it go into the Manchester attack?: On May 22, 2017, a bombing occurred outside Manchester Arena that left at least 19 people dead and 50 people injured. She spoke out later that night and tweeted, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Her team also released a statement that night addressing the horrific attack. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," the statement said. "We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."