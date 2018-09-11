Mac Miller's friend Shane Powers is speaking out about the death of the 26-year-old rapper.

E! News learned on Friday that Miller (née Malcolm McCormick) passed away after an apparent overdose. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the artist's home in Studio City, Calif. on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m.

The following dad, Miller's ex Ariana Grande took to Instagram to mourn his death. The 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer posted a black-and-white photo of Miller, who she dated for about two years, sitting on the ground looking up at the camera.

On Monday, Powers addressed the death of his friend on The Shane Show podcast.