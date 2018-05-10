Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence After Mac Miller Split

Ariana Grande is speaking out following her split with Mac Miller.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer posted a photo with the rapper to her Instagram Story Thursday along with a message about their breakup.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," Grande wrote. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," she continued. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Break Up

Grande also tweeted a heart on Thursday afternoon.

E! News learned on Wednesday that the couple had split after about two years together. One of their last public appearances together was at Madonna's 2018 Oscars after-party in March. Earlier this week, Grande attended the 2018 Met Gala without Miller.

The duo first took their romance public in the summer of 2016 when they were spotted kissing while out for sushi at Kastuya in Encino, Calif.

Miller has yet to address the split, but he showed his support for Grande last month after her return to music.

"Very proud of this girl right here," he tweeted. "Welcome back. We missed you. One of a kind."

