Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Porsha Williams, Lauren Conrad, Garcelle Beauvais & More

Porsha Williams told E!, "Vitamin C is essential when it comes to skincare. I have basically become a self-care skincare regimen guru. I'm so serious about it. My mom looked at me in the car was like 'Where are your pores? Your skin is almost poreless.' I use Vitamin C about two days a week at night. That puts all the moisture back into my skin and the glow is insane."

"You just have to listen to your skin. Yes, there are directions on the box that may specify that a product is for daily use, but those were not written with your skin in mind. I tell people to start using new skin treatments a couple days a week, once a week, or even every other week if it's strong while you get used to it. There are some products that I just use every three days that are specified for everyday use."

This Vitamin C oil has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 58.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.