What Your Favorite American Idol Stars Are Up to Now

Watch : Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Talk "American Idol" Season 20

It's a "yes" from E!, dawg.

The 20th season of American Idol—with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie—premieres Feb. 27 on ABC, And in honor of this major milestone, we decided to take a look at all of our favorite singers that got their start with a golden ticket to Hollywood.

From Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert to Carrie Underwood and Jordin Sparks, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have graced the American Idol stage. Though some of these stars took home the show's microphone trophies during their time on the show, others have since taken home Grammys.

And with the bar raised so high, the judges discussed what's to come this season and what they expect from contestants. "It's not really a singing competition," Perry said in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop. "You kind of have to check off a little bit of a few boxes: talent, personality, the willingness to grow and the right timing."

While Bryan added that he looks for "humility, humbleness" and "talent," Richie confirmed that they're not just "looking for singers."

"Everyone can sing," he said. "Our stars go on to become stars."

Ain't that the truth!