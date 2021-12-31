E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

From Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark to Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, we're looking back at some of the most newsworthy splits of the year.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 31, 2021 5:00 AMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!

Sometimes, reality bites.

While many couples will ring in 2022 with a kiss at midnight, some of your favorite reality TV love stories won't continue in the new year.

From Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark ending their rosy romance to Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim closing their time together, there were several stars who parted ways. There's also been plenty to keep up with following Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split and several Married at First Sight alums have faced a Decision Day once again.

They weren't the only ones to call it quits. There were also Bravolebrity breakups, Sister Wives shockers and more. 

Fans will just have to stay tuned to see what's next for their favorite celebrities in the new year. But before the countdown officially begins and we raise a glass to new beginnings, take a look back at a few of the reality TV couples who split in 2021.

photos
Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

After all, not all auld acquaintances should be forgot.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim

Five months after going public with their romance, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim announced their decision to go their separate ways in December. While the Selling Sunset stars made it clear they remain best friends and respect each other, they also acknowledged that they, as Jason put it, "have different wants regarding a family." As Chrishell noted, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she added in part of an Instagram post. "Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."

Lifetime
Jose San Miguel Jr. & Rachel Gordillo

After breaking up and getting back together, Married at First Sight's Jose San Miguel Jr. and Rachel Gordillo announced in December that they're divorcing.

"After much thought, we have decided that we are better off going our separate ways," the season 13 stars said in a joint statement to People. "It's a decision we do not make lightly, but after some back and fourth and trying to make this marriage work we know this decision best serves our future." 

They added, "The MAFS journey taught us a lot about ourselves and what we both need in a partner. We are grateful to all those who stood by us throughout the last 8 plus months."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark fell in love on season 16 of The Bachelorette. But in November, almost a year after the show aired, her rep revealed that the the two were "no longer a couple." Tayshia also confirmed the split while hosting The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All during Michelle Young's season. 

"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," she said. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."

Kinetic Content
Bennett Kirschner & Amelia Fatsi

Married at First Sight fans met quirky couple Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi in 2020 on season 11 of the hit Lifetime series. But in November 2021, their rep confirmed that the pair had split. Court documents obtained by E! News show that Bennett and Amelia quietly filed for divorce in October.

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Gil Cuero & Myrla Feria

Another Married at First Sight couple who called it quits? Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria. Two weeks after they decided to stay together on Decision Day, the season 13 stars parted ways.

"Unfortunately, since Decision Day, we have not been together," Gil said during the reunion. "Fourteen days after Decision Day, Myrla decided she didn't want to be with me anymore."

Myrla said a "variety of things" contributed to the split and that she realized they were just "so different."

"For me, the initial attraction and chemistry was not there from the beginning, and I realized, like, I was not happy," she said. "I think there was attraction that eventually came, but for me, there has to be more and I didn't think that was fair to me or to him."

Noam Galai /Getty pictures
Batsheva Haart & Ben Weinstein

In November, My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein revealed that they were separating after nine years of marriage. At the time, a source close to the family told E! News Batsheva intended to file for divorce. 

"After some time and consideration we have made the difficult decision to separate," Batsheva and Ben wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Stories. "We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible. There are no secret nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past nine years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Christine Brown & Kody Brown

After more than two decades together, Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced in November that they had broken up.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family." 

The exes share six children: AsypenMykelti, PaedonGwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody wrote in his own post. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

When Kody wed Christine in 1994, he was already married to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Meri and Kody legally divorced in 2014 so he could marry Robyn Brown. However, according to People, Kody still considers them spiritually married.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes

While Blake Moynes was a late arrival to Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, he still ended up earning her final rose. But two months after fans watched Blake get down on one knee during the finale, he and Katie announced that they were ending their engagement.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," they wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in October. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Now, Katie is in a relationship with John Hersey, who also appeared on her season but was sent home week two.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

Three years after getting engaged, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett split. "Lala is done," a source told E! News in October. "They've been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic."

The Bravolebrity, who shares 9-month-old daughter Ocean with the film producer, touched on the split during a December episode of Melissa Gorga's PodcastOne show, Melissa Gorga on Display

"This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily, you know?" Lala said. "Just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family and him knowing the life he was living behind my back and him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful, innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me, like I said, daily."

Instagram @tania.maduro
Tania Maduro & Syngin Colchester

Fans met Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in 2019. But in October, the pair announced their split and that Syngin was appearing on season two of 90 Day: The Single Life.

"5 years ago if you told me I would fall in love, get married and then go through a divorce - while the whole world sat and watched I would have never believed you," Tania wrote in part of a December Instagram post. "It has been a roller coaster of highs, lows and every emotion in between but I am sitting here so grateful I have had this opportunity to love and grow. And yes I still cry and scream and yell at the universe 'WHY couldn't we make it?' but.. This is what life is all about right? Learning, living and loving, being able to go through the hard times and realizing you can't let them defeat you. Now I say thank you for the lessons, pick myself up, dust myself off and do better for myself."

Instagram
Vicki Gunvalson & Steve Lodge

In September, two years after Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge got engaged, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and the retired detective split. Vicki accused Steve of cheating; however, he denied the allegations, telling E! News, "There was absolutely no cheating."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Clare Crawley & Dale Moss

After getting engaged a few episodes into season 16 of The Bachelorette and leaving the show early in 2020, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss announced their split in January 2021. They decided to give their relationship another shot and later reconciled. But in September, a source told E! News the two had broken up again.

"I loved and have always had such a deep love for Dale," Clare said on an October episode Whine Down With Jana Kramer when asked if she had any regrets about her experience on The Bachelorette, "and that A) doesn't go away overnight and B), like, I don't regret that. Like, I loved loving him."

Instagram
Johnny Bananas & Morgan Willet

This news may have been a challenge for fans of the MTV series to hear, but in September, The Challenge's Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett confirmed their split.

The breakup came shortly after Morgan revealed on Instagram Stories that she was feeling "sad and very betrayed." In a later post, she alleged, without naming names, "The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave."

E! News reached out to Johnny's team for comment on Morgan's post at the time but did not hear back. When previously asked about the breakup, Johnny told E! News that he's "always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this, this is something I'm really going to keep close to the cuff."

"I think we're both really going through it right now," Johnny added, "and I wish her all the best and I'll just leave it at that."

Instagram
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

If you've been keeping up, then you know Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin broke up in September after almost a year of dating. That month, a source close to the Flip It Like Disick star told E! News that Scott was "still having a really hard time processing" his ex Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind relationship with her now fiancé, Travis Barker, and that he would bring it up to Amelia. That DM Scott allegedly sent Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima about the Poosh founder and blink-182 drummer's PDA didn't seem to help, either.

"Amelia is definitely done with him," a source close to the model said at the time. "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him." 

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Tyler Cameron & Camila Kendra

Tyler Cameron's journey to find love continues. The Bachelorette alum, who first appeared on Hannah Brown's season, sparked romance rumors with model Camila Kendra in January 2021. Just a few months later, a source told E! News that the two were "getting very serious," and Tyler professed his love for Camila during a July episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. But in August, a source close to Tyler said the two had a "mutual" breakup. However, a rep for Camila told E! News, "Camila broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career." 

Instagram
Parvati Shallow & John Fincher

It looks like this relationship couldn't outlast irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Survivor's Parvati Shallow filed for divorce from her husband and fellow contestant, John Fincher, in August. They share a 3-year-old daughter named Ama.

 

Lifetime
Ryan Oubre & Clara Berghaus

It was Decision Day once again for Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus. After saying "I do" on season 12 of Married at First Sight, which aired earlier this year, the couple announced in July that they were ending their relationship.

"After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it's better to go our separate ways," they said in a statement. "It's not an easy decision to make, nor do we take these next steps lightly. Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other."

Instagram
Lindsie Chrisley & Will Campbell

In July, Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley announced her and Will Campbell's decision to divorce after nine years of marriage. 

"We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together," she wrote in part of an Instagram post. "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much." 

According to People, Lindsie and Will, who have a son named Jackson, finalized their divorce in October.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

After breaking up and reconciling, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split again this year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the basketball player co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson

Tristan, who's made headlines over past cheating scandals, found himself at the center of reports again this month after Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit alleging that he fathered her newborn son. As for Khloe's response, a source told E! News, "Khloe's focused on co-parenting. They've been broken up since spring. Khloe is ignoring the noise."

Instagram
Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Kris

After dating for about five months, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris split, a source close to the cast confirmed to E! News in April. The Bravolebrity first spoke about her relationship with Kris during a December 2020 interview with GLAAD in which she shared she's a lesbian.

"I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," Braunwyn said. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

Recently, Braunwyn has been spending time with Victoria Brito, and a source told E! News "Braunwyn and Victoria have been getting to know each other for a few months." 

"I planned a little Sex and the City type first date," Braunwyn told E! News. "It lasted seven days."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley

In April, Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley called it quits on their romance, her rep confirmed to E! News. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the basketball player raised eyebrows after they were spotted holding hands at a Miami mall in November 2020, when he was still legally married to Montana Yao. Montana filed for divorce in December shortly after the photos went viral.

"It wasn't a secret," Larsa said on a February episode of Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee when asked if she knew Malik and Montana were married. "I know a lot of people that are married and, like, exiting. I've played that part. So for me, like, if you're not being shady…you're open and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you."

In May, Malik issued an apology to Montana on Instagram for "putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months." He also asked her to "forgive me for hurting my family the way I did."

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Big Apple Circus
Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Kluth

Bravo fans watched Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth break up and make up a few times on The Real Housewives of New York City. They got engaged in 2019, and the reality star left the show in the middle of season 12 to move to Chicago and be with the CouponCabin founder. However, Scott announced their split in March 2021. 

"After 14 months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months," he told People. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future."

Instagram
Kelly Mi Li & Andrew Gray

After more than five years together, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and actor Andrew Gray announced that they'd "made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives."

"Over the past 5 and [a] half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together," she wrote in part of her March Instagram post. "I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian & Kanye "Ye" West

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West in February after almost seven years of marriage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy-winning artist have four kids: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. In October, Kim sparked romance rumors with Pete Davidson, and a source close to Kim told E! News in November the SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live cast member are "casually dating."

Keo Motsepe/Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

Before dating Jason, Chrishell competed on Dancing With the Stars and had a brief romance with Keo Motsepe. But in February, two months after Chrishell and Keo made their relationship Instagram official, a source close to the dance pro told E! News they had split. While the exact reason wasn't revealed, Chrishell took to Instagram and wrote, "revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying." Keo did not publicly respond.

Instagram
Shannon Ford & John Gurney

After four years together, Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford revealed in February that she and John Gurney "respectfully and lovingly decided to part ways as a couple."

"John taught me so much and showed me more love and friendship than my heart probably ever deserved," the former Uncommon James employee wrote on Instagram. "I could go on and on about how much I adore and respect him (and always will) but I know that you all know that.. and I know that anyone close to us could always feel that from us. It's been one hell of a month for me and I'm not sure I have any tears left to cry at this point. We're choosing to handle this with happiness. Thank you guys."

TikTok
Morgan Simianer & Jackson Michie

It looks like Morgan Simianer and Jackson Michie just weren't meant to be part of each other's squad. After sparking romance rumors in December, the Cheer star and Big Brother winner split, a source close to Morgan told E! News in February. Morgan is now in a relationship with Stone Burleson.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images
Bri Stauss & Chris Watson

While Bri Stauss and Chris Watson seemed to be in perfect harmony after they fell in love and won The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, they later found themselves singing a different tune and announced their split in January 2021.

"With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News. "We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally. We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy."

Instagram / Johnny Middlebrooks
Cely Vazquez & Johnny Middlebrooks

After forming a connection on season two of Love Island USA, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks announced in January that they'd called it quits.

"Because you've all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together," Cely wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time. There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it's simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams."

Trending Stories

1

See Jennifer Garner Almost Light her "Kitchen on Fire" While Cooking

2

Chris Martin Sells Malibu Mansion He Shared With Dakota Johnson

3

Farrah Abraham Honors Daughter's Father on Anniversary of His Death

4

Erin and Sara Foster Step In After Critics "Shame" Katharine McPhee

5

Justin Long Confirms He's in a Relationship

Latest News

Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

Here's Everything That Happened to the Kardashian-Jenners in 2021

6 Times Modern Luxuries Accidentally Ended Up in Period Pieces

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Is Engaged

Erin and Sara Foster Step In After Critics "Shame" Katharine McPhee

See True Thompson "Strike a Pose" for Mom Khloe Kardashian

See Alex Pettyfer's NSFW Anniversary Post to Toni Garrn