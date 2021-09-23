Amelia Hamlin Has "No Intention" of Reconciling With Scott Disick Despite His "Regrets" After Their Split

In the words of Ariana Grande: "thank u, next."
A source exclusively tells E! News that Amelia Hamlin is moving on with her life, even as ex Scott Disick continues to contact her in the hopes of salvaging their romance.
The insider shares that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has reached out to the model "a few times," adding, "He does miss her a lot and regrets what went down in their final days of the relationship."
But, it's apparently too late to turn back. According to the source, "Amelia is definitely done with him."
The couple went their separate ways in early September, after the 38-year-old reality star reportedly spoke poorly of ex Kourtney Kardashian in a private direct message to Younes Bendjima.
At the time, a source told E! News, "[Amelia] was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney."
Though Amelia was upset at the time, the insider says she wants to take the high road. As the source put it, "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him."
And their breakup is seemingly for the best, with the source sharing that Lisa Rinna's daughter feels like their split has been "freeing" for her. "Amelia feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders," the source explains. "She is thriving right now and is focused on her career."
The 20-year-old model has been booked and busy since splitting from Scott, appearing in New York Fashion Week shows for brands like Richard Quinn and Victor Gemaud.
During the Victor Gemaud show, she stopped to talk to E! News about her career, revealing that she was "so excited to be back and just in action and around people."
Following New York Fashion Week, Amelia traveled across the pond to London, where she drew the attention of numerous admirers with her see-through outfits and bleached eyebrows.
Those admirers have nothing on her mom and dad though. Lisa and Harry Hamlin have voiced nothing but love and support for their daughter, despite their own opinions about Scott—which they keep to themselves. As Lisa put it to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."