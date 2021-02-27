Chrishell Stause Slams Keo Motsepe for "Playing the Victim" After Breakup

Watch : Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Break Up After 2 Months Together

Chrishell Stause is not dancing around the subject of her breakup from Keo Motsepe. In fact, she's addressing it on her Instagram Stories.

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor took to social media to call out her ex, who seems to be spinning a different story about their split to his friends. She shared a screengrab of a report about their breakup, including a source quote that read, "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it... He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."

In response to the outlet's report, Chrishell wrote, "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me."

"I was also 100% in it as well," she continued, "until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."