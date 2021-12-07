Tristan Thompson Allegedly Welcomes Third Child as Maralee Nichols Gives Birth

Watch : Tristan Thompson Allegedly Expecting Baby No. 3

A woman who claimed in a paternity lawsuit to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson's third child has given birth to a baby boy.

E! News can confirm that Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy last week, after her legal battle against the NBA star was made public.

Tristan has not responded to Maralee's birth announcement. The Sacramento Kings player is the father of two older children—Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, 3, and Jordan Craig's son Prince Thompson, 4.

In his own lawsuit, filed in Houston, Tristan admitted to having sex with Maralee while celebrating his 30th birthday in March—four months before E! News learned about his and Khloe's latest split—and requested that genetic testing be performed upon the baby's arrival to prove whether or not he is indeed his dad.