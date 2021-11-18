My Unorthodox Life Star Batsheva Haart and Husband Ben Weinstein Break Up

Watch : Julia Haart Talks Netflix's "My Unorthodox Life" Season 2

My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart and Ben Weinstein are going their separate ways.

The 28-year-old reality star and TikToker has split with her real estate agent husband after more than nine years of marriage, a source close to the family exclusively confirms to E! News.

The insider tells E! News that Batsheva, who wed Weinstein when she was 19 years old, is filing for divorce soon.

News of the breakup comes just a month after the couple's nine-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 17.

Though neither acknowledged the milestone on their Instagram this year, Batsheva did celebrate the occasion in 2020 with a photo featuring Weinstein. She wrote at the time, "Happy 8 years Ben."

Batsheva appeared alongside Ben on the first season of My Unorthodox Life, which centers around her family navigating the secular world after leaving an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The Netflix show has been renewed for a second season.