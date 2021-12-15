Lala Kent Says Her "Traumatizing" Randall Emmett Breakup Still "Haunts Me"

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent & Randall Emmett SPLIT

Lala Kent is giving an honest look into her life after splitting with Randall Emmett.

In E! News' exclusive preview of the Vanderpump Rules star's appearance on Melissa Gorga's new PodcastOne show, Melissa Gorga on Display, Lala addresses the breakup and reveals where she currently stands since ending her engagement with the 50-year-old film producer after more than three years together.

According to Lala, her 9-month-old daughter with Randall, Ocean, has been a huge part of her support system. She says, "I wonder often where I'm getting strength from, and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from."

However, the Give Them Lala author, 31, does admit that "this whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily."

Lala reflected on her relationship with Randall, wondering "just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family" with him. She added, "And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me—like I said—daily."