Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up Again After Reconciliation

So what exactly led to the breakdown of Khloe and Tristan's relationship this time around? A separate insider close to Khloe confirms she broke up with Tristan "very recently" over ongoing speculation surrounding his loyalty.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," the insider shares. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

The source continues, "They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together."

Earlier this month, a separate source told E! News that tensions were high between the couple after rumors "spread about Tristan being unfaithful." However, the source explained that the 36-year-old star was still committed to making things work.

Moreover, in May, both Tristan and Khloe sent a cease and desist letter to model Kimberly Alexander after she alleged that he previously fathered her child. Before this made headlines, Tristan had taken a paternity test in January 2020, which concluded he was not the father of Kimberly's son.

Additionally, Tristan's legal team filed a complaint for libel against Kimberly. The case is still ongoing. Kimberly did not respond to E! News' request for comment at the time.