Maralee Nichols Finally Breaks Her Silence About Secret Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Tristan Thompson Admits Sexual Relationship Lasted Months

Maralee Nichols is breaking her silence after Tristan Thompson's paternity case was dismissed in Texas.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, E! News confirmed that a judge dismissed a paternity lawsuit that Thompson filed against Nichols in a Houston court. It marked a legal win for Nichols, who alleged in another Los Angeles lawsuit that the basketball star fathered her newborn son, whom she welcomed earlier this month.

Her baby is allegedly the third child for Thompson, who shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with ex Khloe Kardashian.

Thompson wanted a Houston court to hear the case, whereas Nichols filed in California. Since a judge ruled to dismiss Thompson's case in Texas, it's likely Nichols' lawsuit will be handled in California.

She now tells E! News exclusively, "Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released—nor have I directed anyone else to release—any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him. I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character."