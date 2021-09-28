Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Break Up 2 Years After Engagement

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex-BF Brooks Ayers

There's another single Housewife on the market.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is officially riding solo after she and her fiancé of two years Steve Lodge called it quits, E! News confirmed. Multiple sources exclusively told E! News that the couple broke up, with one insider claiming that "Steve ended things with Vicki."

Per a source, the Real Housewives All Stars star first split with Steve in June, but the couple tried to reconcile.

The insider added, "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic," before noting that "Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."

Vicki first met Steve at a Boys & Girls Club charity event in Anaheim, Calif. that was filmed for RHOC. Steve popped the question in April 2019, and Vicki previously told E! News that following her divorce, she was ready to settle down again.