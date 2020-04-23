Sink Your Teeth Into These Juicy Celebrity Tell-Alls on World Book Day

by Kelsey Klemme & Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 6:00 AM
We're getting lit today with all of our favorite celebrity tell-all books!
Today is World Book Day, which means it is the perfect time to grab your Kindle and snuggle up on your couch to read a juicy memoir by one of your favorite celebrities.
While we're social distancing, we have plenty of time to sink our teeth into these autobiographies that include everything from stars exposing their exes, showing us an intimate look at their lives or telling us hilarious stories that make us laugh.
Whether you want all the details on Jessica Simpson's famed relationship with Nick Lacheyor want even more information on the lives of reality TV stars like Colton Underwood and Erika Jayne, we've got your covered.
With shocking secrets from stars like Anna Faris, Demi Lovato, Lea Michele and more, we have a feeling you'll be reading until the wee hours of the night.
So grab your bookmark and check out our list below.
Juiciest Tidbit: Jessica Simpson's memoir was truly juicy, with her writing all about her marriage and divorce to Nick Lachey and her messy romance with John Mayer, with the latter even addressing the book recently on his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Juiciest Tidbit: The actress told ALL about her marriages with Ben Indra and Chris Pratt, and how hot and heavy her relationship was with the latter.
Juiciest Tidbits: The This Is Us star's memoir is a heartbreaking but uplifting look at former wrongs she has faced, while also having the capacity to forgive people like her stepfather who Metz says had been verbally and physically abusive.
Juiciest Tidbits: The former Bachelorette lead put both her former fiancé Josh Murray and runner-up Nick Viall on blast in her book, saying that Murray was verbally abusive and that Viall had disappointed her in their fantasy suite date with his words.
Juiciest Tidbits: The Queer Eye star writes in his book about the moment when he learned he was HIV-positive, writing, "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be." He also writes about turmoil in his childhood before eventually finding his way to self-love and acceptance.
Juiciest Tidbits: While the Girls Trip actress never fails to make us laugh on screen, her memoir has some heartbreaking looks into her past, including being the victim of abuse from her mother and ex-husband. However, the comedian also dedicates much of her book to her path to finding her voice in stand-up, which clearly paid off and got her to where she was destined to be.
Juiciest Tidbits: The Bachelor star writes about questioning his sexuality, his relationship with Aly Raisman and his strategy of landing his leading role on ABC's dating show.
Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to addressing the time she lost her virginity, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also provides insight into her current marriage. "Tom is 33 years older than me. It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us," she wrote. "All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play..."
Juiciest Tidbit: In addition to sharing her highs of winning several Olympic medals, the Team USA gymnast also accuses Dr. Larry Nassar of sexually abusing her.
Juiciest Tidbit: The end of her marriage to David Foster and the relationships with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.
Juiciest Tidbit: Gilmore Girls almost had to replace her as Lorelai.
Juiciest Tidbit: He witnessed Princess Diana's affair with James Hewitt firsthand.
Juiciest Tidbits: His dangerous ex and losing his virginity to a prostitute.
Juiciest Tidbit: Angelina Jolie consoled Henson after she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Penélope Cruz in 2009.
Juiciest Tidbit: The star shares her sex number.
Juiciest Tidbit: The Mindy Project star loves filming sex scenes.
Juiciest Tidbit: The Real Housewives of New York star admits that she indeed got a boob job.
Juiciest Tidbit: The former Girls Next Door star says she once contemplated suicide while living at the Playboy Mansion.
Juiciest Tidbit: The Mummy star writes about how she hid her sexuality from her loved ones for years.
Juiciest Tidbits: All the details about her relationships with Ryan O'Neal and Jack Nicholson.
Juiciest Tidbit: She flashed her co-stars on the set of Glee.
Juiciest Tidbit: She snuck an underage—and micromanaged—Britney Spears through the back door and into her first nightclub in the late '90s.
Juiciest Tidbit: With plentiful behind-the-scenes pics, it's like having a backstage pass to join the British boy band on tour!
Juiciest Tidbit: On her longstanding feud with J.Lo, dating back to their In Living Color days, Rosie says The American Idol judge turned into "some ghetto biatch, screaming and pounding her chest," when she "went off" on Perez.
Juiciest Tidbit: The former Disney star who once admitted "I couldn't go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine" lists setting a good example for her younger sister as one of the reasons she decided to get clean.
Juiciest Tidbit: once asked him get into the groove, but when it came to sleeping with the Material Girl the then St. Elmo's Fire actor remained "Like a Virgin"—admitting he blew it when Madge requested his presence backstage after an '80s concert.
Juiciest Tidbit: The Divergent actress alleges that she was neglected and exposed to chronic drug use while her mother, Naomi Judd, was transforming herself into a country legend.
Juiciest Tidbit: In a section of her book on body image, the Annie star explains that pubic hair serves as a "pretty little draping" and that ladies should consider leaving their vaginas "fully dressed."
Juiciest Tidbits: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleges she caught an incurable STD from ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and she Twitter stalked him and his extramarital fling turned new wife, LeAnn Rimes.
Juiciest Tidbit: In the chapter entitled "Catwalking & Starf--king" Robertson remembers Adrian Grenier fondly. "He had the biggest penis I'd ever seen—and the biggest bush!"
Juiciest Tidbit: On Full House: "I wasn't the first choice for the role of Danny Tanner. Betty White was. Not true, but there was another actor whom they had shot the pilot with."
Juiciest Tidbit: She developed an anxiety disorder at the age of 19 "that was at times, nearly paralyzing," so she "stopped going to the movies or clothes shopping or doing any of the other things normal young people do."
Juiciest Tidbits: In graphic detail, Feldman reveals the sexual abuse he and the late Corey Haim suffered as they came to fame in the late '80s while abusing drugs.
Juiciest Tidbits: Full of OMG and TMI moments, the reality star dishes on family poops, water breaks, miscarriage bleeding and sex tapes!
Juiciest Tidbit: The twice-divorced music exec comes out as bisexual, divulging that he first hooked up with another man during "the era of Studio 54," and revealing that he eventually entered into a 15-year "monogamous relationship " with an unnamed male doctor.
Juiciest Tidbit: She almost got rescued in the middle of the freeway by Oscar winner Jared Leto, who was the only one to stop and offer assistance when she endured a traffic accident.
Juiciest Tidbit: In a controversial advice manual on marriage, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star informs wives: "[A] woman needs to keep herself in shape. She has to be seductive. She must be willing to try new things for her husband's pleasure and her own. And, most important, she has to be available for sex."
Juiciest Tidbit: She struggled with the tough decision to get pregnant in her 40s, revealing she cried and broke down during a routine visit to her gyno.
