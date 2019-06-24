Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox Tease Friends Reunion During Girls' Night

Instagram/Lisa Kudrow
by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jun. 24, 2019 5:46 AM
Instagram/Lisa Kudrow
The one where we're extremely jealous we didn't get an invite...
Friends co-stars and real-life BFFs Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox—Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Monica Geller, if you prefer—celebrated a girls' night on Sunday and gifted us with the selfies to prove it. "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox captioned a goofy shot of the trio. "#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight." Kudrow, for her part, posted a similar picture, writing, "Halfway there... #girlsnight #?"
The caption, of course, was hinting at a possible Friends reboot. After all, add in castmates Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmerand we have a full-fledged reunion.
Alas, they don't know that we know they know we know...it's likely just a tease. (We're trying not to get our hopes up here!) Though Aniston recently said she's open to bringing back the '90s sitcom—"The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I'm sure," she admitted. "Listen, anything can happen."—the actress later pivoted away from that idea.
Asked why she announced the cast was game for a reunion after all this time, the Emmy winner confessed she "just got tired of saying no. So, I just thought, well, why not try this and see what happens."
Still, since the show ended its 10-year run in 2004, the cast has certainly proven they'll be there for each other like they've been there before. Just last week, Aniston and Kudrow helped Cox ring in her 55th birthday.
"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two???" Cox wrote on Instagram. "I love you girls. So much."
So, while we sit here hoping and praying our Friends wishes come true, scroll through to see all the times our favorite six people have reunited offscreen. We promise it's better than any trifle Rachel could whip together.
Instagram/Lisa Kudrow
"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.
Instagram / Courteney Cox
The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.
Getty Images
Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.
Article continues below
Dave Benett/Getty Images
In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.
NBC
Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.
Kaley Cuoco was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America
The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards, appearing together onstage to present an award.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting
The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.
Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images
...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.
Article continues below
ABC Studios
NBC
ABC
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?