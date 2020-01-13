Instagram/Jennifer Aniston
Friends may no longer be streaming on Netflix, but have no fear: there's something even better going on off the screen.
Late Sunday night—rather than attend the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards—Jennifer Aniston reunited with co-stars-turned-family Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for an enviable night out. "Hi from the girls across the hall," the Morning Show star captioned a shot of the trio together at dinner. Taking to her feed, Kudrow also shared snaps from the enviable meal, posting a shot of Cox kissing her and another of Aniston planting a peck on her forehead. "Bliss," the Comeback actress captioned the picture. "And more bliss #goodgirlfriends."
Naturally, the Internet couldn't be any more excited about this clique. "Love you all!!!" commented Rita Wilson Isla Fisher wrote, "Sisters" while Juliette Lewis chimed in with, "I love these pictures so much. Sigh."
For now, pictures may be all we are getting from the beloved cast, which also includes David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.
Back in October, Aniston teased something in the works as far as reviving the '90s sitcom, which signed off air in May 2004. "Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."
"We don't know," she added. "I don't want to lead people on."
But fast forward three months and that "something" still seems TBD.
"All I will say is, we're talking about it," chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment Robert Greenblatt recently revealed. "We've been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody's really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We're starting it as a special. It's possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We're far from that."
Until that amazing day happens, pivot ahead to relive the cast's greatest reunions off the screen.
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow
"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12, 2020.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
The Friends ladies reunited at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2019. Cox and Kudrow presented Aniston with one of two Artists Inspiration Awards.
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox
Monica and Chandler reunited in November 2019!
Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Joey, Monica and Rachel reunited for a fun night in October 2019.
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox
"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, teasing fans about a possible reboot.
Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
The Friends ladies get together for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
To help Courteney Cox promote her new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.
Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry
In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.
Biggest Friends Reunion
Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.
Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory
Kaley Cuoco was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."
Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc
The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards, appearing together onstage to present an award.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow
The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow
...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston