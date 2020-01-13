Friends may no longer be streaming on Netflix, but have no fear: there's something even better going on off the screen.

Late Sunday night—rather than attend the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards—Jennifer Aniston reunited with co-stars-turned-family Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for an enviable night out. "Hi from the girls across the hall," the Morning Show star captioned a shot of the trio together at dinner. Taking to her feed, Kudrow also shared snaps from the enviable meal, posting a shot of Cox kissing her and another of Aniston planting a peck on her forehead. "Bliss," the Comeback actress captioned the picture. "And more bliss #goodgirlfriends."

Naturally, the Internet couldn't be any more excited about this clique. "Love you all!!!" commented Rita Wilson Isla Fisher wrote, "Sisters" while Juliette Lewis chimed in with, "I love these pictures so much. Sigh."

For now, pictures may be all we are getting from the beloved cast, which also includes David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.