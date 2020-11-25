Why It's So Helpful When Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen and Other Stars Talk About Pregnancy Loss

In the history of time, no one has ever accused Chrissy Teigen of being closed off. Or Meghan Markle, for that matter, though the constraints of senior royalty certainly had her trying to maintain a stiff upper lip during times when you could tell she really wanted to shout her truth from the rooftops.

And now they share an experience that belongs to so many but which most suffer through silently.

In a devastating New York Times op-Ed, Meghan revealed Nov. 25 that she had a miscarriage in July while pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child together, the unmistakable realization dawning on her before she had even made it to the hospital.

While it wasn't an unprecedented revelation for a member of the royal family, Harry's cousin Zara Tindall having lost two pregnancies in past years, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to use her platform to remind people everywhere that you never really know what's going on behind closed doors, even when it comes to the most public of figures—let alone the lone distraught woman you may pass by on the street one day.

"We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind," Meghan wrote, "the load of grief often becomes lighter—for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing."