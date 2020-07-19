Beverley Mitchell Welcomes Baby No. 3 After Miscarriage

Beverley Mitchell has a lot to celebrate these days.
On Sunday, the 7th Heaven alum shared the sweet and special news that she recently gave birth to a baby girl. This is the actress' third child with husband Michael Cameron. The two are already proud parents to Kenzie Lynne (7) and Hutton Michael (5).
"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine. [She] has captured our hearts and we couldn't love her more," the Hollywood Darlings star wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her newborn, which was taken by Leah Ingersoll of Linger Photography.
She added, "We are over the moon and soaking up so the cuddles and showering her with kisses!"
The couple's baby news is especially touching after the 7th Heaven alum previously shared she suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018. Just this March, the actress announced her pregnancy with a heartwarming post.
"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow," she expressed, alongside a selfie of her holding up a pregnancy test. "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby."
"The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky," she continued."Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn't honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT."
In November 2018, Beverly opened up about her miscarriage to help others who may have experienced the same thing.
"A few months back Michael and I were thrilled, we had just found out we were pregnant, and though we were surprised, we were excited," the actress wrote in a blog post at the time. "It didn't take long before we began to prepare for a life filled with more little people in it. And much to our surprise, we came to find out it was twins! After our shock, came acceptance and excitement."
"I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn't know much about miscarriages and I didn't know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought," she continued. "It wasn't until I started sharing our loss that I found out many people I knew shared the same scars. I was now part of a group, the unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows."
"This was the hardest part, suffering in silence," she admitted. "Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say."
Adding, "Most people who are sharing their story, we aren't looking for anything just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened, it is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse."
Despite her heartache, the Hollywood Darlings star said she was open to having more kids. However, she explained that if wasn't in the cards for her, she was more than appreciative of her family.
She concluded her post: "We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full. If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL."
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!
Us Weekly was the first to break this news.