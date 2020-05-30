Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk's wife Lauren Luyendyk has revealed that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

The couple uploaded a video on YouTube detailing and sharing their story. "A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby," the video description reads. "We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."

The Luyendyk's said they decided to share this party of their journey so other couples going through a similar experience can feel a "little less lonely."

In the video, Arie tells Lauren that he suspects she might be pregnant due to the way she had recently been acting. Lauren, who isn't completely sold on the theory, tells Arie that she'll go buy a pregnancy test in order to prove him wrong.

While Lauren is out at the store buying the pregnancy tests, she shares with viewers that she's thinking of pranking her husband and making him believe that she is pregnant by tampering with one of the tests.