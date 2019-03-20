Beverley Mitchell Opens Up About Struggling After Her Miscarriage

As the actress continued, "The hardest part was allowing myself to feel SAD and be ok with NOT BEING OK. Because as it has before, this will pass and life will go on. Life will unfold in the magic that it is if I just let it. I just have to keep the faith and trust that time will heal."

Mitchell explained that she wanted to be transparent with her readers and urged anyone who is suffering to take time and acknowledge their feelings, but also embrace the "beauty" and "magic" of life.

"Everyone grieves differently and what has thrown me off is I honestly felt that I had gotten through that process, but it snuck up on me. I find myself yearning for those babies I see everywhere, and my heart hurts. And this week I let it hurt. I gave myself a week to feel it all, the sadness, the exhaustion, the pure frustration," she wrote. "And boy did I feel it. But this week I have made the decision to move forward, to focus on the beauty of my life, my incredible husband and the two most beautiful angels that I could not be more grateful. This week will be a good week because that is the space I am creating."