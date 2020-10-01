Chrissy Teigen Suffers Miscarriage Following Hospitalization

She added, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Chrissy and husband John Legend revealed they were expecting their third child in his music video for the song "Wild." The announcement came as a surprise since the star previously conceived their two children, Luna and Miles, through IVF treatments.

But as the star said of her previous pregnancy woes, "... what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."

Then, in early Sept., the star said her doctor informed her she would need to go on bed rest for two weeks. She said of her plans, "I'm taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s--t is about to get... astonishingly ugly."