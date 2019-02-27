Inside Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Impossibly Tough Year

Last year on Feb. 27, Jenni "JWoww" Farley awoke to an Instagram notification.

Well, likely, the Jersey Shore standout awoke to many Instagram notifications, what with a slew of fans and her tight-knit band of castmates eager to wish her a happy birthday. But this one was special:

"They say opposites attract," Roger Mathews, her husband of two years, shared on a photo of the pair. "'They' wrote that about us. Happy Birthday my love."

His words were brief, but the sentiment altogether sweet, a nod toward the special sauce that had kept their romance chugging along through the previous eight years and some six seasons of the MTV reality show and its spinoffs, Snooki & Jwoww and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

This year, though, as she celebrates turning 33, we're guessing she'd appreciate some radio silence.