Jenni "JWoww" Farley Fights Back Against Roger Mathews' "False" Accusations

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 10:08 AM

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is fighting back against her ex-husband's latest claims.

Shortly after Roger Mathews took to Instagram and responded to abuse allegations, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star isn't backing down from her claims.

"The accusations in the letter produced by Mr. Mathew's counsel to the court lack merit, foundation and basis. They are laced with false statements and voluminous efforts to further intimidate and bully a young mother: a survivor of domestic abuse," JWoww's team shared in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Moreover, they are a transparent and desperate ploy to deflect away from the hard, cold facts, none of which appear to have been responded to."

The statement continued, "The bottom line is that when a parent acts to protect the safety and well-being of their children, they are following through with their responsibility. It is this responsibility that Jenni Farley is focused on: working tirelessly to support these beautiful children and to set up a positive co-parenting plan with their father that works for the benefit of Meilani and Greyson."

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

Back in September of 2018, the MTV reality star filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

While JWoww has tried to keep the split out of the public eye, she decided to speak out in a lengthy statement this past Wednesday.

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

CJ Rivera/Getty Images

"I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner," the mother-of-two wrote. "You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior." She would also accuse her ex of physical abuse and putting their two children in harm's way.

After the post, Roger spoke out denying the claims and said his ex-wife is "playing the victim."

"We've proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again," he shared. "My concern is my children and I will not stop until I have my children."

As for why JWoww took to Instagram to share information about the relationship, she explained in a statement to People. "In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset," the businesswoman shared. "My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids."

Through the back and forth, much of the Jersey Shore family has expressed their support for JWoww on Instagram.

"Here for you ALWAYS & FOREVER my love," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments section. Deena Cortese added, "I love you so much J!! You're an amazing woman and mother! I'm so lucky yo call you my sister."  

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

