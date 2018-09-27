Roger Mathews isn't ready to shut the door on his marriage to Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

Soon after news broke that the Jersey Shore star had filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Mathews confirmed the split in a video shared to his Instagram.

"Alright, so here you go blood thirsty bastards who have to know what's going on," he shared in speaking to the camera. "You're the same people who go to a hockey game to see a fight breakout and go to Nascar to see somebody wreak in a car and get mangled. Nah, I'm kidding some of you are probably actually genuinely concerned. I appreciate that."

Roger then denied the possibility of an infidelity scandal, saying that he doesn't blame Jenni for wanting to go their separate ways.

"There's no cheating or any dumb s--t or an juicy details," he continued. "It's just she grew tired of the repetitive pattern we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."