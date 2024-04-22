Shannen Doherty Reveals "Super Awkward" Fling With Brian Austin Green

Watch : Shannen Doherty's Health Update From Brian Austin Green

Shannen Doherty is ready to kiss and tell.

This includes revealing her fling with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green after she exited the show.

"It was short," Shannen shared on the April 22 episode of Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast. "It's like we tried something and then we just went, 'Yeah, this isn't gonna work.' Like, the kissing didn't even make sense.'"

That's hard to picture for for Tori—and for Shannen.

"I can't imagine it now, either," the Charmed alum added. "That's why it didn't go anywhere because it was awkward. It was super awkward."

Ultimately, Shannen and Brian were better off as just friends.

"There was no fireworks because we were so close and we had known each other since we were little kids essentially," the actress—who appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994—noted. "And I love Brian—he's one of my favorite humans—but there was no spark."