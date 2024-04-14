Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Dish on New Show "The Resident"

From costars to marriage to a family of four.

Revenge alumni Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have welcomed a second daughter. Emily, 37, revealed April 14 that she gave birth to their baby girl back in March.

"Rio Rose 3-12-2024," the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star wrote on Instagram, alongside a cropped photo of the newborn. "Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much."

The couple, who played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson on the drama series Revenge in the '10s, are also parents to daughter Iris, 2.

Emily, who revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in February, received a slew of well-wishes in the comments section of her latest post, including from fellow Revenge costar Barry Sloane.

The actor, who played Aiden Mathis on the ABC drama series, shared heart and clapping hands emojis. And wife Katy Sloane commented, "All the best girls are born on March 12," referring to the birthday of their daughter Gracie, 14, the eldest of their two children.