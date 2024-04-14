Ryan Reynolds' Latest Prank Involves the Titanic and That Steamy Drawing

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds is drawing Rob McElhenney like one of his French girls.

The Deadpool star proved he's king of the world April 14 by pulling the best stunt on the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor.

Ryan—who has been known to go all out for his pal's birthday—took it to new depths this year with a special homage to Titanic since Rob's 47th birthday coincides with the 112th anniversary of the Titanic's sinking, Ryan joked that he "found" an image of his Wrexham AFC co-chairman posing shirtless and wearing the infamous Heart of the Ocean necklace.

And just to take it a step further, the shirtless image of Rob will be on display at Wrexham's Ty Pawb gallery.

Rob and Ryan have made it a habit of finding ways to prank each other for their birthdays. The bit started in 2022, when Ryan dedicated a "memorial urinal" to "Robert Lucinda McElhenney." Things escalated quickly for Ryan's birthday that year, when Rob presented the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds" memorial blimp.