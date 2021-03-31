Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Got Their COVID-19 Vaccines, and Of Course There Was Some Trolling

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Another day, another dig. Here's proof Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively cannot celebrate one single occasion without trolling each other.

The spouses got their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 31, and used the long-awaited moment to poke fun at (who else?) their significant other.

Ryan shared a photo of himself in a white tee and pink beanie as a medical professional administered the shot. The Deadpool star captioned the pic, "Finally got 5G."

However, he used the photo op as a chance to basically #HotorNot his wife of eight years. "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not," he wrote on his Insta Story of his bright accessory. In another slide, he shared a side-by-side image of both spouses in beanies. Blake wore a blue hat on the set of her 2020 film, The Rhythm Section, not exactly looking red carpet ready, shall we say.

"Who wore it better?" Ryan asked, creating a poll for his followers. (They're nearly tied at 55 to 45 in favor of Ryan).