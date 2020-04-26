Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Over His New Hairstyle

Blake Lively is trolling her husband ... once again!

The Gossip Girl alum and Ryan Reynolds are known for their hilarious banter on social media, and that's exactly what they both did this weekend. Can you say couple goals?!

On Saturday, the 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at her one true love. Blake uploaded an image of the Deadpool star's new hairstyle, which showed off his baby man bun.

"I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," she quipped on her caption, alongside a photo of her hubby rocking a tiny ponytail (with a chic teal hair-tie, no less!).

It's possible the couple's kids could be behind Ryan's hairdo, however, it's clear the duo enjoys making fun of each other. Because it didn't take long for Ryan to troll his wife on his own Instagram account.

"Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so...," the 43-year-old actor joked on his Stories.

Of course, Ryan's new look isn't as wild as some celebrities', who've had major beauty transformations during their quarantine.

It's only a matter of time before another celebrity shows off a new lewk.

