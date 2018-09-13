The following day, the planner says Reynolds will "cry in front of stranger" at 10 a.m., watch Paddington 2 "for the 100th time" in the afternoon, have a date night at 7 p.m., and then shortly after at 7:10 p.m. watch Paddington 2 "alone."

On Sunday, Reynolds will spend the day "looking for roles which feature a strong male character."

When one of Reynolds' social media followers tweeted about the OOTO response, Reynolds replied, "The email response from ryan@aviationgin.com is supposed to be an out of office reply. Not my private calendar. Please disregard." He also replied to another Twitter user about the weekly planner, "That's private."

We think it's safe to say most of the what's on the calendar is a joke. Reynolds and Lively, who have two kids together, appeared stronger than ever at the A Simple Favor screening on Monday, which happened to be one day after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary!