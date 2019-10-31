Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Having "No Chill"

A couple that trolls together, stays together.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love to troll each other on social media by posting candid photographs of one another. And on Wednesday, Blake took things up a notch by pointing out that her husband has "no chill" when it comes to his gin brand Aviation Gin.

Ryan shared an infographic from drink experts VinePair, ranking the best celebrity spirits. Aviation Gin landed at the top of the list and the dad of three was quick to celebrate the victory. This just happened to coincide with Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila debut, which Ryan made sure to mention.

"On the day of @therock's much anticipated Teremana Tequila launch, I'd like to congratulate myself for winning @vinepair's best tasting celebrity alcohol brand. See ya next year, DJ... Love, @aviationgin #Flex," he wrote on Instagram.

Ever the good sport, Dwayne congratulated Ryan in the comments section "#1!!!," he wrote, along with some emojis. "Congrats brother #tereaviationmana."