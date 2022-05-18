Blake Lively Explains How Her and Ryan Reynolds’ Daughters Give Her Confidence

Watch : See Blake Lively's STUNNING Met Gala 2022 Transformation!

Blake Lively stands a bit taller with her daughters by her side.

The A Simple Favor actress told Forbes that having children helped her gain confidence in her personal and professional lives. Blake—who shares James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Ryan Reynolds—explained that her daughter have made her time "more precious."

"Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she shared. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Blake continued, "I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship."

She shared that she values collaboration more and has "never been happier, professionally."