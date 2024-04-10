Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson Addresses 23-Year Age Gap

Sam Taylor-Johnson is focusing on her relationship with Aaron Taylor-Johnson—and not what anyone else has to say about it.
The director, 57, recently spoke about her age gap with the actor, 33, and whether it ever comes up in their marriage.
"It never does," Sam told The Guardian in an interview published April 6. "I mean, it's coming up now because you're asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don't know us, because I guess people will always…We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?"
After all, the couple's time together has surpassed her relationship with her ex-husband, 60-year-old art dealer Jay Jopling.
"So, if you think of it in that way," Sam continued, "then the age gap doesn't really make any difference."
And while the Fifty Shades of Grey filmmaker has experienced heartache in the past—with her telling the outlet both her parents left her during her childhood years—she suggested this didn't give her a pessimistic outlook on love and that she's confident in her relationship with Aaron.
"If I had been cynical for a second, it wouldn't have worked," she added. "If I had questioned anything, it would never have worked. I'm quite instinctual. I've gone feet first into everything in my life. I'm always, 'This seems amazing', and I jump straight in and go through the experience, whether good or bad. It's definitely a 'F--k it, let's go with it' approach. And I'm a great believer that the heart overrides everything. Love conquers all."
In fact, Sam noted the pair complement each other.
"He gives me that sort of stability, calmness," the A Million Little Pieces director told the publication. "I'm definitely the kind of frenetic, mad energy that needs someone to anchor me. Keep me a bit more grounded. Which he certainly does. He really loves being quiet, in nature. He's a real stay-at-home person."
And just like Sam, Aaron seems unconcerned with what any critics have to say about their relationship.
"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13," the Kraven the Hunter star told Rolling Stone U.K. last month, later adding, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."
Sam and Aaron met when she directed him in his role of John Lennon for the 2009 film Nowhere Boy. They went on to welcome daughter Wylda, 13, the following year and daughter Romy, 12, in 2012, with the couple tying the knot that same year. The kids joined Sam's children Angelica, 26, and Jessie, 17, from her marriage to Jay.
