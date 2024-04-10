Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson Addresses 23-Year Age Gap

Watch : Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reacts To Public Criticism Over His Marriage

Sam Taylor-Johnson is focusing on her relationship with Aaron Taylor-Johnson—and not what anyone else has to say about it.

The director, 57, recently spoke about her age gap with the actor, 33, and whether it ever comes up in their marriage.

"It never does," Sam told The Guardian in an interview published April 6. "I mean, it's coming up now because you're asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don't know us, because I guess people will always…We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?"

After all, the couple's time together has surpassed her relationship with her ex-husband, 60-year-old art dealer Jay Jopling.

"So, if you think of it in that way," Sam continued, "then the age gap doesn't really make any difference."

And while the Fifty Shades of Grey filmmaker has experienced heartache in the past—with her telling the outlet both her parents left her during her childhood years—she suggested this didn't give her a pessimistic outlook on love and that she's confident in her relationship with Aaron.