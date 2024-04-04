Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Shares Message About "Nonsense" Amid Rumored Drama

Dominic Purcell is tuning out the noise.
Because while the internet has had a lot to say about his marriage to Tish Cyrus and rumors that she now has a strained relationship with daughter Noah Cyrus, the Prison Break star has suggested he isn't focusing on any speculation.
"You don't sign up for nonsense it just follows you," Dominic wrote on Instagram April 3. "I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest."
Though the actor didn't specify which "nonsense" he was referring to, the cryptic post comes amid rumors Dominic was romantically linked to Noah before his relationship with Tish and that this purportedly caused drama between the mother-daughter duo. In fact, the 24-year-old wasn't at the couple's wedding when they tied the knot last August.
E! News reached out to Tish, Noah and Dominic for comment on the rumors but did not hear back.
Tish was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she shares kids Noah, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus and Braison Cyrus. She filed for divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist in 2022—making it the third time they'd called it quits throughout their nearly 30-year marriage—and she announced her engagement to Dominic the following year.
As for how Miley feels about the newlyweds' romance?
"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," the singer told Vogue in August. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul."
Still, Tish has acknowledged that, like any couple, she and Dominic have their challenges.
"I feel like I take things so personally, and he is just very blunt," the manager said on a March 28 episode of her podcast with Brandi Sorry We're Stoned. "Like there is no warm and fuzzy unless I'm upset or sad or something and then of course he's going to coddle me for a second."
However, she said they work through them.
"Instead, now, of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," Tish continued. "And instead of getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion, I've never been good about that."
