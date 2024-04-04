Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Shares Message About "Nonsense" Amid Rumored Drama

Watch : Tish Cyrus Shares She’s Dealing With “Issues” In Dominic Purcell Marriage

Dominic Purcell is tuning out the noise.

Because while the internet has had a lot to say about his marriage to Tish Cyrus and rumors that she now has a strained relationship with daughter Noah Cyrus, the Prison Break star has suggested he isn't focusing on any speculation.

"You don't sign up for nonsense it just follows you," Dominic wrote on Instagram April 3. "I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest."

Though the actor didn't specify which "nonsense" he was referring to, the cryptic post comes amid rumors Dominic was romantically linked to Noah before his relationship with Tish and that this purportedly caused drama between the mother-daughter duo. In fact, the 24-year-old wasn't at the couple's wedding when they tied the knot last August.

E! News reached out to Tish, Noah and Dominic for comment on the rumors but did not hear back.

Tish was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she shares kids Noah, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus and Braison Cyrus. She filed for divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" artist in 2022—making it the third time they'd called it quits throughout their nearly 30-year marriage—and she announced her engagement to Dominic the following year.