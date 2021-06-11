Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Cyrus Welcomes First Baby With Wife Stella

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Miley Cyrus has become an aunt, now that younger brother Braison Cyrus and his wife have welcomed their first child.

Braison, 27, and Stella McBride Cyrus announced on Friday, June 11 that their newborn baby boy has arrived.

"Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM," Braison wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding the infant. "He is 9 pounds and 22 inches of pure joy."

The proud dad added in his post, "God poured every bit of mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into him and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him. I'm so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah."

Stella posted on her own page three photos of herself holding Bear, who is wearing a cap with a rainbow design.