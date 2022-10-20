How Miley Cyrus Feels Amid Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose

Divorce can be tricky.
Earlier this year, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus—who share five children including Miley Cyrus—announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage. Now, following their split, a source close to the "We Can't Stop" singer is telling E! News about the current state of her relationship with her parents.
"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."
Amid speculation that her dad is now engaged to Australian singer Firerose, the source noted that Miley "doesn't have a relationship" with her dad's rumored fiancée. "She, of course, hopes he is happy," the insider added. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."
A second source echoed the sentiment that the Hannah Montana star and her dad haven't "been on the best terms," adding that Miley "is very close with her mom and supportive of her."
The second insider also noted that in the months following her parents' breakup, she has "taken space and felt that was the healthiest thing to do for right now."
E! News has reached out to Miley and Billy Ray's reps for comment.
News of where Miley and Billy Ray stand comes more than six months after Tish filed for divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. In her April filing, Tish, 54, added that she and Billy Ray, 60, have been living separately since February 2020.
Their recent split would be the third time Billy Ray and Tish have broken up since tying the knot in 1993. (They first filed for divorce in 2010, with the two getting back together months later. Three years later, Billy Ray filed again, but the two would reconcile less than two weeks later).
In addition to Miley, Tish and Billy Ray—who tied the knot in 1993—are also parents to Braison, 28, and Noah, 22. Tish also has two kids, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship. Billy Ray is also dad to son, Christopher, 30.
However, following their April split, Billy Ray has found love again.
The country star and Firerose sparked engagement rumors in September when Firerose was seen sporting a diamond ring in of her Instagram photos featuring the pair. Most recently, on Oct. 18, both she and Billy Ray appeared to confirm the rumors by sharing even more pics of her with the bling.
In August 2021, Firerose—who has collaborated with Billy Ray for a few singles—opened up about how they first met.
"We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Sharing that the country musician "been a phenomenal supporter of my music," she added, "He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he's been just a really, really incredible support."